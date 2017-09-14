

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Mississauga Thursday morning and police say impaired driving may have been a factor in the case.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drunk driving.

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. between two vehicles at Bristol and Mavis roads.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle on its roof and ablaze. Two occupants were trapped inside.

Peel Regional Police Const. Laurie Murphy told CP24 that a male passenger was conscious at the scene and transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The second passenger in the car – the 66-year-old male -- was unconscious and was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

Murphy said investigators were still trying to determine the relationship between the men.

The second vehicle only had one occupant inside. He was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. The suspect’s age is not known at this point.

Authorities said they expect the area to be closed to traffic for several hours this morning as investigators scour the scene for evidence.