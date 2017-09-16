

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

It happened near Gerrard Street East and River Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as investigators are working to notify next-of-kin.