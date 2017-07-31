

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning.

The collision occurred near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.

According to Toronto Paramedics, the victim is believed to be a man in his 50s. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A second man, believed to be in his 40s, was also struck by the vehicle and was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as emergency crews tend to the scene.