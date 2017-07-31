One man dead, another seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle downtown
One man is dead and another is seriously hurt after they were struck by a vehicle in the city's downtown core on July 31, 2017. (Jorge Costa/CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 8:15AM EDT
One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning.
The collision occurred near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.
According to Toronto Paramedics, the victim is believed to be a man in his 50s. He was pronounced dead on scene.
A second man, believed to be in his 40s, was also struck by the vehicle and was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.
The intersection has been closed to traffic as emergency crews tend to the scene.