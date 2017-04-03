Featured
One man critically hurt after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire
One man has critical injuries following a house fire in Etobicoke.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 5:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 7:55PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.
The fire broke out at an address near Hatfield Crescent and Allenby Avenue on Monday afternoon.
According to police, flames were visible from outside the home.
Toronto Paramedics Services said one person sustained critical injuries after being pulled from the house.
Toronto Fire Services, police and paramedics were all called to the blaze. Though the fire is now under control, firefighters are waiting for the building to cool down before starting their investigation.
Hatfield Crescent has been closed from Allenby to Chalfont Road as crews tend to the scene.
