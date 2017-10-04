

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The vicious beating of two men inside an illegal gambling den in North York last month has led to the arrest of one suspect and an arrest warrant out for two others.

The melee happened on Sept. 18 at about 8:15 p.m., after the two male victims, aged 52 and 27, entered an illegal gambling house in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

Once inside, police allege three male suspects set upon them and attacked them with weapons. The assailants allegedly continued to beat the 27-year-old victim even after he lost consciousness.

During the incident, the 52-year-old victim was eventually pushed out of the gambling den and locked out.

The 52-year-old victim then returned to the scene with a weapon of his own in an attempt to rescue the 27-year-old victim.

Police say the 52-year-old man’s weapon was taken from him and he was assaulted with it.

On Oct. 2, a suspect identified as Keko Kapo of Ajax was arrested and charged.

He is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

Warrants have been issued for two other suspects.

The first outstanding suspect has been identified by police as Ronaldo Abraham, 30. He is described as a black male standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is sought for attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The second outstanding suspect has been identified by police at Anthony Clarke, 28. He is described as a black male standing five-feet-nine inches tall, weighing 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about these two men is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).