

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One male suffered a stab wound to his torso following an incident in Roncesvalles Village Friday afternoon.

According to Toronto Paramedics Service, the incident happened near Dundas Street and Lynd Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

They said one male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained a single stab wound to his torso. He was initially rushed to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition but Toronto Police later said his condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim stumbled into a nearby establishment looking for help after he was stabbed.

Investigators are now looking for three outstanding suspects, all believed to be males.