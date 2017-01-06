Featured
One male injured in Roncesvalles Village stabbing: paramedics
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 4:16PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2017 6:31PM EST
One male suffered a stab wound to his torso following an incident in Roncesvalles Village Friday afternoon.
According to Toronto Paramedics Service, the incident happened near Dundas Street and Lynd Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.
They said one male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained a single stab wound to his torso. He was initially rushed to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition but Toronto Police later said his condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening.
Police said the victim stumbled into a nearby establishment looking for help after he was stabbed.
Investigators are now looking for three outstanding suspects, all believed to be males.
