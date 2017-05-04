

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Pickering early Thursday morning.

It happened on the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp to Brock Road at around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a tractor-trailer hauling waste water was stopped at a red light on the ramp. When the light turned green and the truck began to move, the 25-year-old male driver of a Mazda slammed into the back of the truck.

The 25-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be a resident of Pickering, was going approximately 130 kilometres an hour at the time of the crash.

A short time after the collision, while the ramp was closed, police say another driver crashed into the back of Ministry of Transportation vehicle after falling asleep.

Yet another driver plowed through the closure this morning, hopping over curbs and driving through a median into the scene. According to investigators, the driver told officers that he needed to exit the highway at Brock Road. That man, police say, has been charged with careless driving.

The area was closed to traffic for approximately four hours Thursday but has since reopened.