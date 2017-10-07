

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One male is dead and another male was seriously injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a playground in East York on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the playground of Stan Wadlow Park near Cosburn and Woodbine avenues just before 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing.

Const. David Hopkinson said two victims were confronted by a group of assailants and both were stabbed.

One victim was found without vital signs and rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim suffered serious injuries. Paramedics said both victims are in their late teens.

Police later said that three people have been arrested in relation to the incident.