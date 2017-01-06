

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One male has been rushed to trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles Village.

According to Toronto Paramedics Service, the incident happened near Dundas Street and Lynd Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

They said one male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained a single stab wound to his torso and was rushed to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Few other details about the incident were provided by authorities.

More to come...