One male critically injured in Roncesvalles Village stabbing: paramedics
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 4:16PM EST
One male has been rushed to trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles Village.
According to Toronto Paramedics Service, the incident happened near Dundas Street and Lynd Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.
They said one male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained a single stab wound to his torso and was rushed to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Few other details about the incident were provided by authorities.
More to come...
