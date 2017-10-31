

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man suffered serious injuries this morning after a stabbing in the downtown core.

It happened near Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be a 35-year-old man, sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.