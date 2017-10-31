One injured after downtown stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing near Sherbourne and Shuter streets. (Jorge Costa/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 6:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 6:44AM EDT
A man suffered serious injuries this morning after a stabbing in the downtown core.
It happened near Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be a 35-year-old man, sustained multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.