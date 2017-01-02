Featured
One injured after crash on Hwy. 401 near Dufferin Street: paramedics
One person suffered minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401 early this morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 8:47AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 8:52AM EST
One person was taken to hospital this morning following a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dufferin Street.
Paramedics say one person suffered minor injuries following the crash.
It is not clear what caused the collision, which briefly blocked all lanes of the highway earlier this morning.
