

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





One person suffered minor injuries when a transport truck rolled over on in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 410 on Saturday evening.

The OPP said officers were called to the scene after 7 p.m. for a report of a tractor trailer that had rolled over in a live lane of traffic.

Paramedics said a motorist was taken to local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The far right lane of the collectors remained open to traffic, and express lanes were unaffected. The ramp linking the southbound lanes of Highway 410 to the westbound 401 was closed.