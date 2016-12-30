Featured
One dead, two others injured after crash on eastbound Hwy. 401 in Ajax
A serious crash has closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Salem Road in Ajax. (Photo submitted by Colin Williamson)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 6:25AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 10:14AM EST
One person has died and two others were injured following a crash on Highway 401 in Ajax.
According to police, a tractor-trailer and a car collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Lake Ridge Road at around 5 a.m.
A 20-year-old male victim, who was ejected from the car, was without vital signs when he was transported to a local hospital in Ajax. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second victim was taken to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries and a third victim suffered minor head injuries.
All three victims were occupants of the car.
The driver of the truck was not injured, police confirmed.
It is not clear what caused the collision but police say charges could be laid.
All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Salem Road.
The OPP collision reconstruction unit is on scene and police have not said when the highway is expected to fully reopen.
