

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and two others are in hospital in critical condition following a fire at an apartment building in Lawrence Heights on Monday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building in the area of Flemington and Allen roads at around 9:40 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighters forced their way into a unit on the third floor of the three-storey apartment and removed three injured people.

One woman, who paramedics say is in her 40s, and two males, who are believed to be teenagers, were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

“Unfortunately we have received confirmation from the hospital that one of the three occupants that we removed from tonight’s fire has succumbed to their injuries and been pronounced dead in hospital,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said at the scene early Tuesday morning.

“The other two occupants that have been transported to hospital, the last update I have is that they remain in critical condition, so we are still hopeful for good news there.”

Pegg offered condolences to everyone impacted by the fatal fire.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to family, friends, and all those affected by tonight’s tragic fire,” he said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased as they are still working on next-of-kin notification.

The fire was extinguished at around 10 p.m. and the cause and origin is still under investigation.

“Our on scene operations have wound down now. The fire has been extinguished. Our investigations team is here, that work in ongoing in conjunction with Toronto police. The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is on the way so we will be here for home time,” Pegg said.

Tenants in the building have been temporarily displaced due to the fire.