One dead, two injured in Halton Hills collision
Debris is shown on the roadway following a fatal collision in Halton Hills.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 10:19AM EDT
A 37-year-old Brampton man is dead and two other people have been rushed to hospital following a collision near Halton Hills.
It happened near 32nd Side Road and 5th Line at around 7:30 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say that a Dodge minivan and Kia SUV collided head-on.
The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene while a 37-year-old passenger in the vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP Technical Collision Investigators are currently on scene.
As a result of the investigation, 32nd Side Road has been closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line.