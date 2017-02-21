

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting at a Brampton motel Monday night.

Officers from Peel police’s 21 Division were called to Motel 6 in the area of Tomken and Steelwell roads shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from "obvious signs of trauma."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and officers with Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit were called in to investigate.

Police would not release the cause of death or the age of the victim.

Investigators are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

While no suspect information has been provided, police say they don't believe this was a random attack.

Officers are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and tactical officers were on scene this morning searching the area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 905-453-3311, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.