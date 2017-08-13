

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Georgina this afternoon.

It happened on Highway 48, between Old Homestead Road and Ellisview Road, shortly after noon.

OPP. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears a southbound pickup truck collided head-on with a northbound car and the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to hospital for treatment.

“We have our collision reconstruction team on scene right now conducting their investigation,” Schimdt said.

Highway 48 is closed in the area and Schmidt said he expects that closure will be in place for “several hours.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Aurora OPP detachment.

This is the second deadly crash along that stretch of the highway in the past few weeks.

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a crash on Highway 48 near Old Homestead Road on July 27.