

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting inside an apartment building in Scarborough Village this morning.

It happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mason Road, near Markham Road, at around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Jeanette Barnido, who lives on the floor where the gunshots rang out, said she was eating breakfast when she heard people talking in the hallway.

“A few seconds after I heard like five, six gunshots and I was very scared,” she said. “At that time, a friend of mine was with me and then we called 911.”

She said when she left her unit, she saw a woman at the end of the hallway holding a man who was bleeding.

Officers arrived a short time later, Barnido said.

Another tenant in the building said she heard the shots but didn’t realize what they were at first.

“It was loud,” Jennifer O’Toole said. “I’ve never heard gunshots like that before. I didn’t know they were gunshots until I came downstairs and saw the body.”

O’Toole said she noticed blood pouring from the victim’s head and it appeared that he had been shot multiple times.

“I saw the ambulance arrive,” she said. “They took out the gurney and then they put the gurney back in without a body.”

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects but say they do not believe there is any further threat inside the building.