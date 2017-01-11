

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A home in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood sustained significant damage last night following a four-alarm fire.

It happened at a residence on Park Lane Circle, near Lawrence and Bayview avenues, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident prompted emergency officials to close roads in the area as firefighters battled the flames.

Toronto Fire Services says high winds last night made the fire more powerful than in would have been otherwise.

At the height of the blaze, 17 trucks and 80 firefighters were on scene.

A few firefighters remain on scene to monitor for hotspots.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified due to the damage, which is estimated to be at least $500,000.

One occupant of the home was able to escape the fire unharmed.

Toronto Fire Services says it is too early to say what caused the fire.