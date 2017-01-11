

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A home in Toronto’s upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood sustained significant damage last night following a four-alarm fire.

The fire broke out at a residence on Park Lane Circle, near Lawrence and Bayview avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

The incident prompted emergency officials to close roads in the area as firefighters battled the flames.

Toronto Fire Services says high winds made the fire more powerful than in would have been otherwise and at the height of the blaze, 17 trucks and 80 firefighters were on scene.

One occupant of the home was able to escape the fire unharmed.

Damage is estimated to be at least $500,000.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate and Toronto Fire Services says it is too early to say what caused the blaze.

"It is more an issue of public safety when we have a fire that is this big, that requires this kind of response, and other property is jeopardized," Toronto police Det. Corey Jones told CP24 at the scene.

"We certainly want to investigate and see as best we can what the cause is and learn from that so that public elsewhere can be made safe from those findings as well."

Jones said officials have not found anything to indicate that the fire is suspicious.

“At this point we are following standard protocol… We’ve come out to assist the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office in any way that we can,” he said.

“Anytime we have a fire that results in this kind of response, it is important that procedure is followed and so at this point we have no suspicious indications but we are following procedure to see what develops from the Fire Marshal’s investigation.”