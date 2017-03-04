

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two Toronto police officers helped deliver a baby boy in the back seat of a taxi cab in the east end on Saturday morning.

Police received a call from Toronto paramedics saying that a woman required assistance delivering a baby inside the vehicle at the corner of Dundas Street and Coxwell Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics were on their way to the area when they contacted police, but the officers arrived at the scene first.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, Staff Sgt. Jeff Wood said the incident happened right outside their police station.

“As soon as we heard it come across the radio the officers came right out and dealt with the situation so it was a great spot to pull over,” he said.

Upon arrival at the scene, the two officers, Staff Sgt. Kim O’Toole and Const. Colin McLaughlin, from 55 Division spotted the taxi cab and found the female in the back of the vehicle.

Const. Caroline De Kloet told CTV News Toronto that the officers were able to assist the woman while she delivered.

“The Staff Sergeant coached the mother providing her with instructions, and the constable held the baby as it was born,” she said. “Toronto Paramedics Services and Toronto Fire Services arrived on scene to transport the mother and baby to the hospital.”

Despite this situation being out of the ordinary for police officers, Wood said the two officers probably went home with a smile on their faces.

“I think it’s great to have something different and that’s one great thing about policing is you really don’t know what’s going to happen every night,” he said. “This is something that wouldn’t happen very often to an officer but it’s a great thing to experience.”

De Kloet said both the mother and baby are doing well.