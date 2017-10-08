

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Three men are facing a combined 45 charges after Toronto police executed a search warrant at an Oakville condominium Saturday.

Toronto police said Sunday that the raid was executed as part of an investigation into the murder of a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot outside a complex on Dixon Road earlier this week.

At a news conference, Detective Steve Henkel told reporters that police went to the Oakville condo, in the area of Speers Road and Kerr Street, hoping to find two suspects in the murder.

Instead, Henkel said they found $27,663 in Canadian currency, drugs and drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition and magazines.

Three men who were in the unit at the time are now facing numerous charges in connection with the items found in the condo. None of those men are considered suspects in the murder investigation, police said.

All of the suspects are from Toronto.

In a news release, Toronto police said 23-year-old Liban Hussein, 26-year-old Deshawn Hibbert and 30-year-old Jamal Hibbert are all facing a list of charges related to weapons, drugs and possessing the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

All three appeared in a Toronto courtroom Sunday morning.