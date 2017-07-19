Oakville man allegedly impresonated Toronto police officer
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 4:53PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a man from Oakville, Ont., allegedly pretended to be a Toronto police officer and told someone he could get him a job with the force in exchange for cash.
Halton regional police say the accused met the alleged victim because they were both involved with a religious group.
After money was exchanged, police say the accused made excuses about why the alleged victim hadn't received a job offer.
Police say they believe the accused may have tried a similar scam with other people, allegedly offering to get them jobs with the Ford Motor Company.
The man was charged with fraud over $5,000 and impersonating a peace officer. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Hamilton doctor sits in hot car to show risk of leaving kids in the heat
- Vigil to be held for Toronto teen who drowned during Algonquin Park field trip
- Local man sidesteps city’s wishes, builds his own staircase at Etobicoke park
- Drake still receiving royalty cheques from 'Degrassi' days
- Oakville man allegedly impresonated Toronto police officer