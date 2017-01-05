Featured
Nurosurgeon charged with murder of doctor wife to appear in court
Mohammed Shamji, 40, is shown in a courtroom sketch from Dec. 3. (Alex Tavshunsky)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 8:59AM EST
A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his physician wife will appear in court via video link today.
The body of Elana Fric-Shamji, 41, was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1.
Fric-Shamji’s husband Mohammed Shamji was then arrested and charged with her murder the next day.
Police have said that they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at her home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1. The cause of death was strangulation and blunt-force trauma to the head.
Shamji, who worked at Toronto Western Hospital, last appeared in court on Dec. 20.
A trial date is expected to be set during today’s court appearance.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto under extreme cold weather alert
- Funeral to be held today for Toronto family killed in cottage fire on Christmas Eve
- Toronto-area home sales sets record high in 2016
- Mississauga mother, four-year-old son killed in crash on Florida highway
- Firefighters extinguish two-alarm blaze at home in Scarborough