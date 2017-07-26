Notorious bank robber sentenced to 15 years in prison
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 26, 2017 4:43PM EDT
TORONTO -- A notorious bank robber who was dubbed the "Vaulter" for his technique of jumping over bank counters has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
York regional police say Jeffrey James Shuman pleaded guilty last month to seven counts of robbery with a firearm.
They say the 55-year-old French-American citizen was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday and was given a 34-month credit for time already served.
Police said at the time that he was wanted in connection with 21 bank robberies between 2010 and 2015 -- 15 in the Greater Toronto Area, four in Calgary, and one each in Hamilton and Ottawa.
Police had spent years trying to catch Shuman without success. The Canadian Banking Association also put out a $100,000 reward for his capture.
Shuman was arrested on an international warrant in Switzerland in September 2015.
He was extradited to Canada in February 2016 to stand trial.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Notorious bank robber sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Toronto Island on track to reopen Monday amid confirmation of West Nile
- Sam the Record Man sign to shine over Yonge and Dundas Square this fall
- Saunders says 'nothing overlooked' during investigation into assault on Dafonte Miller
- Canada Post drivers told to stop parking in bike lanes, company says