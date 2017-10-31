North York crash leaves woman in her 50s dead
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 11:28PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 50s is dead after a crash in North York on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place in the area of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street at around 10 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said a man also believed to be in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition following the crash.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.