Nobu expanding into Canada with Toronto restaurant, hotel, condo
From right, Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, Japanese culinary Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Hollywood film producer Meir Teper pose during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of the Nobu Hotel at the City of Dreams Casino Monday, May 18, 2015 at suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Robert de Niro and his business partners have formally opened Asia's first Nobu Hotel in Manila as the luxury brand gears up for global expansion.(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 2:24PM EST
TORONTO -- The upmarket Japanese-fusion restaurant chain Nobu is expanding into Canada as part of a combination hotel and condo complex in Toronto.
The brand -- founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper -- is building two 49-storey towers, which are set to include 700 condominium suites, hotel rooms and a 1,400-square-metre restaurant.
The first Nobu restaurant was launched in New York in 1993 and the brand has since expanded to cities including Beijing, Dubai, Las Vegas, London, Melbourne, Mexico City, Moscow and New York.
Nobu hotels are found in cities including Chicago, Malibu, Calif., Manila, Miami and Riyadh.
Toronto is the first city to have a restaurant integrated with Nobu-branded high-rise residences and a hotel, the company said Wednesday in a release.
