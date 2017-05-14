No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 6:25AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 17 will be approximately $7 million.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man faces 17 counts of arson in connection with fires at Scarborough building
- Stabbing in city's east end sends 1 to hospital
- No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Weekend road closures planned for Sporting Life 10K Run
- Chemical spill injures two employees at Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls