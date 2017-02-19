Featured
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 9:51AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 22 will be approximately $16 million.
