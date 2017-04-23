No winning ticket for last night's $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 6:11AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 26 will be approximately $12 million.
