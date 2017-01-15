Featured
No winning ticket for last night's $20M jackpot in Lotto 649 draw
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 7:29AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 8:50AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 18 will be approximately $22 million.
