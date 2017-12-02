No winning ticket for Friday night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 9:19AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 8 will now grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes.