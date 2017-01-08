Featured
No winning ticket for $9.3M jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:05AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:06AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $9.3 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next 649 draw on Jan. 11 will be approximately $12 million.
