No winning ticket for $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:00AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:17AM EDT
TORONTO - Lotto Max players will have to wait until next week for another shot at striking it rich.
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's draw -- and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.