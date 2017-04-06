

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A source with U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that operations at Pearson International Airport have returned to normal following a suspected security breach onboard a United Airlines flight.

The source told CP24 that investigators have found “no threat” to the aircraft and that regular operations have resumed.

Earlier, officials with the airport reported an investigation related to a “major security breach” on United Airlines Flight 547.

The investigation delayed a flight headed to Chicago for several hours. The flight was from scheduled to take off at 7 a.m.

In video provided to CTV News Toronto by a passenger on board the plane, a United Airlines representative can be heard telling passengers that they’re stuck on the aircraft because U.S. customs had revoked their “preclearance privileges” to enter the U.S.

The representative went on to tell passengers that they would be reunited with their luggage before being re-searched and re-screened at an “isolation area.”

From there, the passengers were led back to the main building with their luggage where they were taken through Canadian customs again.

The representative previously described the incident as a “major breach of a security.”

A CTV News Kitchener employee on board the plane says he and the other passengers were on the tarmac for more than three hours before being escorted off the plane.

Tory Galick told CP24 via phone that they were initially told the plane was delayed due to weather in Chicago.

“Shortly later they announced there was a security issue and then it turned into a serious security issue. They were going to deboard the plane and keep us in the jet way and then that plan changed into towing the plane into a quarantine area,” he said.

United Airlines spokesperson Maddie King confirmed to CTV News Toronto that officials did meet Flight 547 this morning, though provided no further details.

Peel Regional police remained on standby if for any reason U.S. Customs and Border Protection required assistance.

“It’s a little nerve-racking because the plane has changed several times,” Galick said earlier this morning, while awaiting further instructions onboard the plane.

“Originally, we got on the plane at 6:30 a.m. and we were told it was about an hour delay. Then, we got an announcement that there was a security issue they were looking into. Then, there was another announcement 15 or 20 minutes after that saying that we would be towed to a quarantine area and an hour after that, there was another announcement saying that they were waiting for police to show up with a K-9 to search the plane.”

However, the representative then said that the search dogs would not board the plane.

Galick told CP24 he has tickets to see a Blue Jays game tonight in Tampa Bay. The United flight was a connecting flight to Tampa Bay from Chicago.