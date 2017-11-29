

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





About 10,000 students will be able to ride the school bus tomorrow morning on schedule after a driver strike was averted at the last minute.

Negotiations between Unifor and First Student Canada continued until the midnight deadline.

Representatives came out of the meeting to tell reporters that a tentative agreement had been reached and that drivers would be on the job Thursday morning as usual.

Details of the tentative agreement have yet to be made public.The union will have a chance to ratify the deal in the coming days, Unifor said.

"This is good news for drivers and good news for parents," said Unifor's Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi. "We have reached a deal that addresses our key concerns and better reflects the hours drivers actually work."

Rizvi said earlier Wednesday that unpaid hours and low “unfair” wages were at the crux of the demands

In the previous contract, drivers are only paid from the point they pick up the first student to the moment they drop the last child off. Any time accumulated in between – travelling from their home to the first pick-up, performing vehicle maintenance or otherwise – is unpaid. For example, drivers are not compensated for the time it takes to complete mandatory daily vehicle inspections.

Rizvi said many drivers are working for $12 an hour but once the unpaid hours are factored in, they’re actually earning below minimum wage.

The two sides negotiated for 20 days.

More than 10,000 students from 103 schools would have been impacted within the Durham Public District School Board and at the Durham Catholic School Board in Ajax, Brock, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge and Whitby.

A number of students in Scarborough would have also been affected.