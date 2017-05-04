

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Dozens of residents living on their boats in Toronto harbour are without power Thursday night.

High water levels on Lake Ontario have affected power cables at Marina Quay West – near Harbourfront Centre along the city’s downtown lakeshore.

“I came home and the power was off in the marina, so that means no lights, no heat, nothing else,” said Dan Baz, a marina resident.

Many were forced to undock their boats in order to plug into another power source at the marina.

“The water levels have raised up so high that it has hit the electrical panel and that’s a danger so they had to shut the power off,” said Christine Rodway, a marina resident.

Some boaters were able to dock along the shoreline to tap into the main power grid, but several are left wondering how long this makeshift solution can last.

“This could be a week, it could be a month, so it’s a little unsettling because this is our home. We have nowhere else to go,” Rodway explained.

Since the beginning of April, Toronto has received more than 100 millimetres of rain, according to the city.

Baz has been living in the marina for seven years and says he has “never seen it like this.”

This inclement weather, which the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said “has been well above normal,” has taken its toll.

According to the group, Lake Ontario has risen 45 centimetres in that time and is expected to remain high.

“We do anticipate that it will continue to rise for the next few weeks, but will continue to be high right until the end of the summer,” Toronto and Region Conservation Authority waterfront specialist Nancy Gaffney told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

Despite Lake Ontario’s bleak projection, other residents say getting through the night is their primary concern.

“I’m a little anxious because I have to go to work tomorrow, so I’m hoping it’s not going to be too cold and I’ll be able to sleep,” said another boat resident, Tashika Gomes.