No injuries reported after shots fired through front of Scarborough bar
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 9:55AM EST
Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a bar in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
It happened at Fusion Restaurant and Lounge on Brimley Road south of Lawrence Avenue.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Police say that shell casings were found on scene.