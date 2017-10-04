No injuries reported after Milton house fire
Crews responded to a house fire in Milton on Wednesday morning. (Halton Regional Police/ Twitter)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 5:20AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 5:21AM EDT
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Milton early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Drysdale Crescent, near Louis Saint Laurent Avenue and Ontario Street South, shortly before 4 a.m.
Crews are still working to extinguish the active fire.
No injuries have been reported.