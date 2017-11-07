

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired near Toronto’s Danforth Village neighbourhood on Monday night.

It happened in the area of Dawes Road and Secord Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, at around 10 p.m.

Police say five shots were heard in the area and a vehicle was reportedly heard speeding away from the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no property was damaged.

Roads were closed in the area while police investigated the incident but the area has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.