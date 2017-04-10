No injuries reported after fire at Annex triplex
Tenants of an Annex triplex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out in an upper unit. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 5:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 5:38AM EDT
Residents of an Annex triplex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out in an upper apartment.
It happened at around 1:40 a.m. at a building near Bathurst and Dupont streets.
Police say it appears the fire originated in an upper floor apartment and was caused by a cigarette butt.
No injuries were reported.
The fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, was contained to one unit. The apartment sustained substantial smoke and water damage.
The fire department remains on scene and tenants have not yet been allowed to return to the building.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- No injuries reported after fire at Annex triplex
- Changes in place today along EB Gardiner ahead of York-Bay-Yonge ramp closure
- Man found unconscious on road in Weston: police
- Police searching for suspects of pepper spray incident in downtown Toronto
- Battle of Vimy Ridge remembered after 100 years at Fort York