Featured
No injuries reported after car veers off roadway and crashes into dumpster
A vehicle that left the roadway in the city's west end and crashed into a garbage can is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:07AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:09AM EST
A woman narrowly escaped injury after a car lost control and pushed a large garbage dumpster through the window of her apartment.
The accident happened on Cordova Street near Islington Avenue and Dundas Street at around 1 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, mounted a curb and hit a garbage dumpster, pushing it through a parking lot and into the window of a ground-floor apartment.
“It almost hit someone right in the back of the head. She had just moved from the chair she was sitting on. Literally two minutes, she said. Thank god, thank god she got up. The bin went right through the window,” a witness at the scene told CP24.
The witness at the scene told CP24 that the driver was taken into custody; however police say that the collision is still under investigation and that no charges have been laid at this point.
The driver was not injured as a result of the accident.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man in critical condition after coming into contact with subway train at Bloor-Yonge
- Teen convicted in Lecent Ross shooting to serve six more months in custody
- Man hurled anti-Muslim comments at 11-year-old in Oshawa schoolyard
- City trying to attract 'creative and flexible' replacement for rec program registration
- Batman visits 4-year-old boy at hospital after last chemo treatment