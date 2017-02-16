Featured
No injuries after vehicle with kids, man inside shot in King Township
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 9:10AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:42AM EST
Police have one person in custody after a vehicle with a man and kids inside was shot at in King Township this morning.
It happened in the area of King Road and 8th Concession, near Highway 27, shortly before 8 a.m.
According to police, a weapon was fired at the vehicle by a suspect on foot.
The occupants of the vehicle, a man and two children, were not injured as a result.
It’s unclear whether the vehicle was moving at the time.
Police closed nearby roads as canine and air units scoured the area for a suspect who they believe fled into a wooded area following the incident.
Shortly after, a male suspect was located armed with a weapon and placed under arrest without incident.
“This quick arrest demonstrates how well our frontline officers work together with officers in our sepciality units as a highly trained and highly effective team,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a news release issued Thursday morning.
Police say Highiway 27 will be closed through to 7th conession for “several hours” as investigators tend to the scene.
