

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have one person in custody after a vehicle with a man and kids inside was shot at in King Township this morning.

It happened in the area of King Road and 8th Concession, near Highway 27, shortly before 8 a.m.

According to police, a weapon was fired at the vehicle by a suspect on foot.

The occupants of the vehicle, a man and two children, were not injured as a result.

It’s unclear whether the vehicle was moving at the time.

Police closed nearby roads as canine and air units scoured the area for a suspect who they believe fled into a wooded area following the incident.

Shortly after, a male suspect was located armed with a weapon and placed under arrest without incident.

“This quick arrest demonstrates how well our frontline officers work together with officers in our sepciality units as a highly trained and highly effective team,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Police say Highiway 27 will be closed through to 7th conession for “several hours” as investigators tend to the scene.