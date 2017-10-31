No injuries after two-alarm fire in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 5:15AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 7:02AM EDT
No injuries have been reported following a two-alarm fire at an apartment in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood.
The fire broke out in a second-floor unit shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Clearview Heights, near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Paramedics say they are not currently treating any patients on scene and no one has been taken to hospital.
All occupants of the residence have been accounted for, Toronto Fire confirms.