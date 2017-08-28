

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





No injuries have been reported after firefighters extinguished a blaze on the roof of a home in North York this afternoon.

The fire broke out at an unfinished home on Ranee Avenue near Allen Road at around 2:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services said a construction worker was inside the home at the time but was able to escape without injury.

Ranee Avenue has been closed from Khedive to Mikado avenues while fire and emergency crews tend to the scene.