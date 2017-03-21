Featured
Newmarket man charged in alleged child luring investigation
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 3:34PM EDT
Police in York region have charged a 37-year-old Newmarket man in connection with an online child luring investigation.
Officers launched an investigation after man contacted a female on Facebook who told him that she was 15 years old.
The suspect allegedly tried to engage the female in sexual conversations online and once asked her to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.
The conversation eventually led to a proposal that they meet for sexual purposes.
Investigators arrested a suspect in the case on March 16 at a location in Newmarket where he told the female to meet him.
A suspect identified as Curtis Barton has been charged with accessing child pornography, luring to facilitation invitation to sexual touching, luring to facilitate a sexual assault, luring to facilitate sexual interference and two counts of luring a child to facilitate child pornography.
Police believe Barton is active on multiple social media accounts, including on Facebook, under the name Curt Barton.
Anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or has any new information about the case is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
