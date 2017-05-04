Newmarket man charged after teen girls allegedly sexually assaulted
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 11:47AM EDT
A 29-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges after two teen girls reported that they were sexually assaulted.
Police in York Region say they launched an investigation last month after a teen girl told them that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew.
Throughout that investigation, police say they became aware of a second teen girl who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the same man back in 2015.
Police believe the alleged assaults occurred in Newmarket and Richmond Hill.
A suspect identified as Jason Vilneff was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Investigators want to ensure that there are no remaining victims and are asking for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughter found not guilty
- Tory visits TCHC building, continues push for funding
- Heavy rain headed for Toronto, parts of southern Ontario
- Police charge 2 more men after man shot, dumped by Markham roadside
- One male dead after two-vehicle crash in Pickering