

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 29-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges after two teen girls reported that they were sexually assaulted.

Police in York Region say they launched an investigation last month after a teen girl told them that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew.

Throughout that investigation, police say they became aware of a second teen girl who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the same man back in 2015.

Police believe the alleged assaults occurred in Newmarket and Richmond Hill.

A suspect identified as Jason Vilneff was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators want to ensure that there are no remaining victims and are asking for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.