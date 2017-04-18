

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A large grass fire across the GO Train tracks south of Newmarket, Ont. is forcing Metrolinx to halt service to Barrie during rush hour.

The tracks are shut down in both directions due to a fire at Mulock GO crossing, Metrolinx says.

Crews say the fire is near Mulock Drive and Bayview Avenue.

According to York Regional Police, the flames are spreading and visibility in the area due to heavy smoke is becoming an issue.

The 4:10 p.m. train from Union station is being held, Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx told CP24.

No injuries have been reported.

GO Transit says it will provide buses if the delay is prolonged.

More to come…