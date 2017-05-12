

The Canadian Press





FOGO ISLAND, N.L. -- Newfoundland's luxurious Fogo Island Inn is catering to what's becoming known as the "Come From Away" Effect, starting at $2,155 per night.

Local officials say calls are coming in from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe from tourists interested in visiting sites featured in the hit Broadway musical.

"Come From Away" tells the true story of how the town of Gander almost doubled in population when the 9-11 terror attacks closed U.S. airspace.

Gander and surrounding communities hosted almost 6,600 passengers and crew after 38 planes were diverted to the Gander International Airport.

Fogo Island Inn is a 40-minute ferry ride away, but is offering "Come From Away" packages, starting at $2,155 per night for two people.

Suggested activities include touring the Gander airport and the North Atlantic Aviation Museum, where a piece of steel from the World Trade Center is displayed.

It was donated by firefighters on Long Island, N.Y., in gratitude for hospitality given to those stranded after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.