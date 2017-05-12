Newfoundland inn offering 'Come From Away' package for $2,155 a night
The cast of "Come From Away," are shown in a 2016 handout photo. Canadian musical "Come From Away" is adding to its growing list of award nominations with nods from the Chita Rivera Awards.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Matthew Murphy
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 12:44PM EDT
FOGO ISLAND, N.L. -- Newfoundland's luxurious Fogo Island Inn is catering to what's becoming known as the "Come From Away" Effect, starting at $2,155 per night.
Local officials say calls are coming in from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe from tourists interested in visiting sites featured in the hit Broadway musical.
"Come From Away" tells the true story of how the town of Gander almost doubled in population when the 9-11 terror attacks closed U.S. airspace.
Gander and surrounding communities hosted almost 6,600 passengers and crew after 38 planes were diverted to the Gander International Airport.
Fogo Island Inn is a 40-minute ferry ride away, but is offering "Come From Away" packages, starting at $2,155 per night for two people.
Suggested activities include touring the Gander airport and the North Atlantic Aviation Museum, where a piece of steel from the World Trade Center is displayed.
It was donated by firefighters on Long Island, N.Y., in gratitude for hospitality given to those stranded after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Woman possibly abducted after being hit by car in Scarborough: police
- Trudeau urges Canadians to join Senators bandwagon
- Toronto chef says reaction to horse meat menu item blown out of proportion
- Police appealing to witnesses in deadly Brampton shooting
- NDP calls for budget watchdog to examine Liberal hydro documents