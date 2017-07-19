

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say they are making efforts to improve their relationship with the black community after a new survey found black men in particular feel targeted by officers in the GTA.

Among the findings of a new study released Wednesday:

79 per cent of black men between the ages of 25 and 44 have been stopped by police in public places.

38 per cent of those surveyed reported being harassed or treated in a rude manner by police in the GTA

11 per cent also said force has been used against them by police.

The study – which was conducted in three parts starting in 2010 – had 1,504 GTA residents over the age of 16 respond to a survey by the Black Experience Project (BEP). The authors of the survey said efforts were made to have a variety of ages, sexualities, income levels and ethnic or cultural backgrounds represented in participants.

According to their website, BEP is a research study focused on examining the experiences of GTA residents who self-identify as Black and/or African.

“The results are intended to provide valuable insight and direction in identifying polices and other initiatives that will contribute to the health and vibrancy of the black community,” the website said.

Joseph Jr. Smith, one of the coordinators with BEP, said he found the statistics shocking but something the community has already been made aware of.

“What our study has found is that there is an overwhelming discomfort and tension surrounding how individuals are treated, the micro-aggressions they experience in the workplace, the way they have to deal with the police on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

“The black experience in the GTA is a complex one brought with immeasurable tensions and successes.”

But, some GTA residents did have positive interactions with police to report. Of those surveyed, 44 per cent said they had been helped by police at some point.

Toronto police Spokesperson Mark Pugash said their officers are working to create a better dynamic with the black community.

“On behalf of the Toronto police service, this is something we take very seriously,” he said. “It reflects a lot of the work that we’re doing but we know that there’s a lot more work to do and we’re going to continue doing that work.”

Pugash said the relationship between police officers and the black community is evolving.

“We have to continue in the direction in which we are going. We’ve worked very hard on our interactions with people which have to be marked by respect and dignity and there’s no excuse for behaviour other than that.”

In regards to the statistic of 79 per cent of young black men feeling targeted by police, BEP coordinator Fowzia Duale Virtue told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that it speaks to a “collective truth.”

“If one person says they’ve experienced a situation you can say that’s an anomaly, that’s a one-off. But when you have 79 per cent saying the same thing, that really speaks to a much stronger truth.”

